2 men docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle spare parts worth N2.7m

Two men on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badadry, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing motorcycle spare parts worth N2.7 million.

The police charged Umoru Yusuf, 23; and Innocent Okoroafo, 23, whose house addresses were not given, with theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Akpam Ikem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 24, at Afromedia Lagos Badagry Expressway, Okokomaiko area of Lagos.

Ikem alleged that the defendants stole 20 cartoons of Bajaj shock absorbers worth N2.7 million belonging to Trans-Continental Company.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until March 30, for further hearing.

