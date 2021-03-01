$1bn military equipment: Monguno’s denial questions FG’s commitment to end insecurity — Falana

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Femi Falana has said that National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno’s denial of a statement credited to him in relation to missing funds for military equipment is not enough to exonerate him and the Buhari administration.

Monguno had denied saying funds for arms procurement got missing under ex-Service Chiefs, clarifying that what he meant was President Buhari has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered.

According to Falana, his denial does not change the message sent out by his transcribed interview and calls into question the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the fight against insecurity.

Falana said this in an exclusive state of the nation interview with VanguardLiveTV, Monday, as reaction to recent happenings in the country ranging from the aborted petrol price hike, subsidy removal and insecurity.

He said, “With respect to the Armed Forces under the Buhari administration, apart from the annual budget of the Ministry of Defence, a special allocation is set aside for the procurement of arms and ammunition for the Armed Forces. The National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno did say last week that the equipment procured could not be located.

“Not withstanding the denial later, if you read the transcribed version of the interview, you will agree with me that it was very clear that there was no basis for his denial or misinterpretation. In other words, the $1 billion appropriated for the procurement of arms and ammunitions will have to be accounted for, otherwise, the commitment of the government to the security of the country will have to be questioned. It’s not enough to say that under the Buhari administration money cannot be diverted. Money is being diverted on a daily basis by some unpatriotic element.”

He said what he expects the government to do is invite the EFCC to investigate what has been bought with the $1 billion special allocation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

