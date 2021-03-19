19 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 19 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, general cargo, frozen fish, container.

The NPA said it was also expecting 17 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from March 6 to March 23.

The NPA made these known in it’s publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contained frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk salt, bulk wheat, petrol and container.

Meanwhile, another eight ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, petrol, bulk clinker and automobile gasoline. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

