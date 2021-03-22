Vanguard Logo

19 die in Kaduna-Abuja highway auto crash

19 die in road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Kaduna State Government said no fewer than 19 persons have died in a road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Monday in Kaduna, indicated that 34 other passengers sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that 19 people died in a ghastly road traffic crash at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

“According to the report, the crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer and was caused by a combination of speeding and an exploded tyre, leading to loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

“A total of 53 people were involved in the crash, 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.”

He added that the survivors were receiving treatment in hospital.

Aruwan also said that the driver, Auwal Idris, had informed security officials that all the passengers boarded the vehicle at Kara in Lagos and were heading to Kano, with a few of them disembarking in Zaria.

