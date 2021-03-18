Breaking News
Translate

18 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

On 4:29 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Apapa road, blocked byThe Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 18 ships were discharging bulk wheat, fertiliser, bulk gypsum, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk clinker, container, petrol and automobile gasoline.

The NPA also said it was expecting 13 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from March 3 to 14.

READ ALSO: Shippers Council, NICON move to avert N670m loss to container deposit

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat and container.

Meanwhile, another eight ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, petrol and general cargo. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!