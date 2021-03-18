18 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 18 ships were discharging bulk wheat, fertiliser, bulk gypsum, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk clinker, container, petrol and automobile gasoline.

The NPA also said it was expecting 13 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from March 3 to 14.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk salt, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat and container.

Meanwhile, another eight ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, petrol and general cargo. (NAN)



