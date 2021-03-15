15 trafficked children rescued, reunited with parents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi — ABUJA

*Suspects charged to court

The FCT Police Command has reunited 15 children, who were victims of trafficking, with their parents on Monday.

In February 2020, the children aged between two and 13 years, were deceptively taken from their parents in Lapai in Niger State by one Emmanuel Abraham, 30, and Nkechi Udoh, 53, under the pretext of providing them education.

A statement on the by ASP Yusuf Mariam, police spokesperson of FCT command, said: “Further investigation revealed that the suspects ‘distributed’ the children to different people.

“The suspects were arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“In view of the above, the Command is appealing to parents to be extremely conscious of the safety and movement of their children at all times.

“Also, the Command wishes to use this medium to dissociate itself from the misleading information being circulated by fraudulent elements that ‘it is conducting an auction of cars.’

“There is no ongoing auction exercise in the FCT Command. Therefore, the public should note that it is one of the antics of fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding, comply with all COVID-19 regulations and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“To report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

