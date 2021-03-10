10 arrested over alleged burning of 10 houses in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ten persons suspected to have carried out the burning of about ten houses in Oguta local government area of Imo state were today paraded at the Imo police command.

The suspects paraded were between the age of 21 and 41 in which one of them a female, a 35-year-old, Okorafor Chinyere Favour ‘aka’ Chichi, were said to be members of cult groups.

According to the police that the suspects had confessed to the crime and that they were on a revenge mission of one of their members that was killed Uche Ogboko ‘aka’ Agadegbi by a rival cult group.

The police narrated: “You will recall that on 21/02/2021, residents of Oguta woke up to a brazen display of cult-related activities which led to the death of one UCHE OGBOKO “M” aka “Agadagbi” and subsequent, burning down of about ten (10) houses.

“Sequel to that, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nasiru Mohammed, activated the tactical units of the command to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“On 24/03/2021, operatives of the command’s Quick Intervention Team (QIT) acting on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, through diligent and painstaking investigation stormed the civic centre, Oguta and arrested nine (9) suspects thus: –

Also read:

Okorafor Chinyere Favour ‘aka’ Chichi ‘f’ 35 years Chukwuka Christian ‘aka’ Sephia ‘m’ 41 years old Ekene Obimara ‘m’ 21 years old, Ogbonna Sampson ‘m’ 24 yrs old,Ebuka Okoronkwo ‘m’ 23 years old, Darlington Okoronkwo ‘m’ 29 years old, Precious Okoyia ‘m’ (late), Stanley Okoronkwo ‘m’ ‘aka’ Small Motor (late), Chinedu Ojiaku ‘m’ ‘aka’ Chicken (late), Aseme Chimezie “AK” Police ‘m’ 37 years old.”

“At the point of arrest, the following items were recovered from them: Three Pump Action Gun, Two single Barrel rifles, Fourteen live Cartridges, One power Bank, One UBA ATM Card, One MP3 Speaker, Weeds suspected to be marijuana(Indian hemp).

“They confessed to the crime and also confessed to have perpetrated the act while avenging the death of one of their member Uche Ogboko ‘aka’ Agadegbi,” According to police.

The ten suspects paraded by Imo police in Owerri, over alleged arson.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: