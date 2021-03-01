$1.4bn fertilizer plant to engage 7,000 youths — Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has disclosed that the proposed fertilizer plant in the state would gulp a whopping $1.4b and engaging 7000 youths.

The governor recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Morocco for the commencement of the projects.

The governor dropped the hints at the State Executive Meeting stating that the youths would be sourced locally.

He appealed to the host communities of these projects to welcome development, instead of stifling the execution of the projects.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong and obtained by Vanguard.

Ememobong noted that the Council approved the remodelling of the Ibom plaza proposal presented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, and the proposed changes and the economic impact that was concomitant.

He said the governor “seriously frowned at frequent communal clashes witnessed in the state, and promised to decisively deal with culprits.”

He noted that the White paper on the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the civil disturbances between Ikot Akpan Udo and Amazaba communities of Akwa Ibom State was received and accepted.

“Council approved the project and directed that it should be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership model”, he said.

He said the COVID-19 status update and vaccination exercise review was presented by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, who informed that the batch of the vaccines sent to Nigeria is safe and that the flag-off of the vaccination had been undertaken and is still ongoing.

Continuing he said, “EXCO appreciated the Federal Government for facilitating the entry of the vaccine into the country and for sending the first batch to Akwa Ibom State.

“EXCO directed that the vaccination exercise be executed in strict compliance with the protocol outlined by the NCDC/NPHDA. It was further directed that wide sensitisation be undertaken to mobilize people to receive the vaccines.

“Council received the completion report on the Dakkada Tower(21 storeys smart building ) as presented by HC-Special Duties and approved the lease of the building to high-end clients. EXCO demanded expedited action on the assignment.

“EXCO directed that the membership of the Immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga and the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nse Essien be excluded from the visitation panel of Akwa Ibom State University and the panel tasked to expedite action and submit its report as soon as possible. “

