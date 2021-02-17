Zhi Ko shares insights to help aspiring entrepreneurs build meaningful, successful businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

Becoming an entrepreneur is one of the trendiest life paths for young adults and even older generations as well. It’s a great way to live for yourself and avoid working a 9-5 job that makes you miserable.

Zhi Ko is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the esports and fintech spaces, so he’s learned a great deal about how to build your own business and find success.

Zhi Ko is the CEO of the gaming companies NekozTek and Noble 5, as well as running micro-investment app Coindust and an esports startup called Radiance. When he decided to create his own companies, he knew that they had to center around a subject he was passionate about. “I played Division 1 tennis for many years, and my competitive nature makes gaming a great extension of that,” said Ko. “If you’re looking to start a business, it’s important to look for what the market needs.

However, that doesn’t mean that you should give up your passion and start a company that doesn’t make you happy. You’ll have a much easier time getting up early and working late if you have a fire in your belly.” If you’ve been considering going out on your own for a while, Zhi suggests starting as soon as possible. “Now is the perfect time to become an entrepreneur.

READ ALSO:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve learned that jobs that are supposed to be stable aren’t nearly as reliable as they seem. If you own your own business, you’re responsible for your own successes and failures.” While starting is intimidating, he suggests pulling the trigger. “You’ll never be 100 percent ready. You’ll have to learn on the job. You can’t just read books and watch tutorials forever. At some point you just have to try it out.”

In addition to his companies, Zhi Ko is popular on social media. He recently started a TikTok account where he reviews new games and gives insights into the industry. He has over 461,000 followers, and his videos have garnered almost 10 million likes. “Running this account is a passion project, but I know it helps my business too. Being on social media is vital. If people don’t know who you are, they will be much less likely to buy your product or use your service.”

If you’re interested in creating a business, it’s important to be realistic. However, with lots of great ideas and hard work, you could have as much success as Zhi Ko and his many companies.

Kindly Share This Story: