Zamfara Kidnapping: Resign now or deal decisively with terrorist, bandits – Ganduje’s aide tells Buhari, Govs

Kindly Share This Story:

…says APC govt at all levels have failed

By Bashir Bello

Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has on Friday told President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors to resign or deal decisively with terrorist and bandits terrorizing the country.

This was as he said the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC government at all levels have failed particularly in it major responsibility to secure the lives of electorate who brought them into power.

Yakasai stated this in series of tweet on his verified twitter handle @dawisu on Friday in reaction to Thursday night abduction of about 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Some of the tweet reads: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

READ ALSO:

“Just last week it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking, I feel helpless & hopeless.

“I completely agree. Hypocrisy is in our DNA. Imagine what’s happening in the North now was under GEJ or OBJ, sai dai ka ji ana makiyin arewa ne, makiyin musulmi ne (meaning you will hear it’s the enemy of the North and Muslims), but here we are, being ravaged by all sorts of insecurity but no collective rage, sai useless lamentations. SMDH,” Yakasai tweeted.

Recall that Yakasai was sometimes last year October suspended and reinstated over what was termed as unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media platform.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: