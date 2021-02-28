Zamfara govt yet to confirm release of Jangebe kidnapped schoolgirls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Zamfara State Government has declared that it was yet to ascertain the release of the abducted Students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe area of the state.

Recall hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday, February 26, when armed men raided the state-run school.

However, the schoolgirls are said to be released in the early hours of today (Sunday) according to media reports.

Reacting, the State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Suleiman Tunau Anka took to his verified Twitter handle to clear the air on the purported release of the schoolgirls.

He tweeted; “I want to call the attention of good people of Zamfara state, they should disregard any fake news regarding the release of abducted students of GGSS Jangebe by one national daily, it’s not true. But Alhamdulillah, the state government and securities are trying their best.”

