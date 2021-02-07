Zamfara APC reconciliation ends with conditions

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ex Gov Yari recognised as party leader

…Senator Marafa to drop all court cases – the two factions shall be maintained for six months with alignments evolving naturally

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Despite the reconciliation between the warring factions in the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state, persistent violation of the agreement and inability to respect the terms by either faction would amount to automatic dissolution of the overall agreement and give aggrieved party the automatic right to go its way.

This was part of resolutions of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa led All Progressives Congress (APC) members as part of the ones party reconciliation.

Similarly,notwithstanding the dissolution of parallel party structures, the two factions (Marafa and Yari factions) shall be maintained for six months with alignments evolving naturally until one party is achieved. After this, a review meeting will be convened to evaluate the progress made.

The resolutions made available to journalists in Kaduna after an enlarged reconciliation meeting ,stated that the supporters of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa (CON) from all the 147 wards and 14 Local Governments of Zamfara State met in Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State, on 6th and 7th February, 2021 and deliberated on the reconciliation effort initiated by APC national care taker committee led by His Excellency Governor Maimala Buni.

“After briefing the teaming supporters on the process so far, the following resolutions were reached:The supporters of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa unanimously endorse the reconciliation move and consider it a welcome development for repositioning the Party to occupy its rightful leadership place in Zamfara State and Nigeria.”

“Discussion points shall be divided into two; (a) those that are for public audience which comprises all the propositions in the present submission and (b) confidential issues to be discussed in a closed-door session between the two leaders of the factions namely Hon. Abdul’Azeez YariAbubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.”

“The interim leadership of APC in Zamfara State from the faction of Hon. Abdul’Azeez Yari Abubakar is accepted in good spirit of progress with high expectations for fair deal through the inclusion of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s supporters at all levels. By this statement, all parallel party structures under Senator Kabiru Marafa are considered dissolved.”

“Hon. Abdul’Azeez Yari Abubakar is recognised as the leader of the party in the spirit of reconciliation, unity and progress of Zamfara as a state and APC as a Party. All court cases initiated by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa led faction in respect of Party leadership are hereby withdrawn for the reconciliation to thrive.”

“For the sake of clarity, the Marafa faction comprises interests from the erstwhile Wakkala, Abu Magaji, Dan Ali groups.There shall be an arbitration committee with representatives from each faction that will monitor the implementation of agreed terms of reference.”

“The leadership of the the two factions should caution its members especially the social media team against unguarded utterances that can affect the process of the reconciliation. Distinguished members should be enlighten in form of training to facilitate the reconciliation of the two groups.”

“Persistent violation of the agreement and inability to respect the terms by either faction amounts to automatic dissolution of the overall agreement and give the aggrieved party the automatic right to go its way.The terms spelt out in this resolution and those to be discussed in a closed-door meeting between Hon. Abdul’Azzeez Yari Abubakar and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa should be communicated to the leadership of APC at national level accordingly.”

“The supporters of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa are guided in endorsing this agreement by the prophetic tradition that encourages peacemaking among contending parties and assures success to those that approach the process with sincerity even where the terms may not be favourable. We consider the reconciliation as a golden opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to peace-making in action and words.”

“The supporters of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa (CON) express appreciation to the interim APC national leadership for initiating the reconciliation process with enthusiasm that it will be in the best interest of the good people of Zamfara State and Nigeria at large. Finally, we make these resolutions invoking Allah (SWT) as the ultimate witness of our good intentions and urging the general public to note accordingly.”

