Zamfara APC Crisis: Yari, Marafa seal reconciliation deal in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

To finally seal the reconciliation between the APC factions of former Governor of ZAMFARA state, Abdulaziz Yari and that of Senator Kabiru Marafa, both camps have moved to Kaduna where they bury their differences and resolved to work together for the progress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Representatives the camps spoke at the Stonehdge Hotel Kaduna were supporters of both camp converged for the final reconciliation led by the leaders of the two factions, Yari and Marafa.

Also, in attendance was virtually all stakeholders and chieftains of the APC from Zamfara including a former governor, Mamuda Aliyu Shinkaf.i.

The meeting finally resolved that the Marafa faction be immediately dissolved even as the Senator agreed to withdraw all cases in court pertaining to the dispute.

They unanimously agreed that the former Governor, Abdulaziz Yari should lead the united factions ,pending the outcome of a proposed meeting to be attended by Yari and Marafa exclusively ,who would later inform their respective loyalists of their resolution and possible plan of action of the party in Zamfara ahead of future engagements.

A six month period was however, agreed by the factions to test the genuineness of their resolution.

