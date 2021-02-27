Zamfara abduction: My son, Ganduje’s aide in security custody — Tanko Yakasai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a Northern Elder statesman and father to Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has confirmed that his son (Salihu) is in security custody.

Although, he was not specific on which of the security custody was his son detained.

Yakasai in a phone interview with Vanguard on Saturday morning said his son has been detained since Friday when he went to a barbing salon and was on his way back home.

According to him, “He is in the custody of security agents and not Kidnappers. I don’t know which of the security custody now because they (security) are many.

“He was picked yesterday (Friday) when he went to cut his hair at the barbing saloon when he was on his returning. But there is nothing to worry about since he is with the security operatives and not kidnappers,” Yakasai said.

Recall that Salihu Tanko Yakasai had on Friday morning took to his verified Twitter handle @dawisu to tweet in reaction to the latest abduction of about 317 female boarding students from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In the tweet, he (Salihu) called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governors to resign or deal decisively with the terrorists and bandits terrorizing the country.

He (Salihu) also said the APC governments at all levels have failed particularly in the primary responsibility to secure the lives of the electorates who brought them into power.

Meanwhile, Twitter was on Saturday morning awash with the news of the unknown whereabouts of Salihu whom it was claimed has gone missing since 4 pm on Friday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

