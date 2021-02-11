Zambia considers use of anti-parasite drug in COVID-19 treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

Zambia’s medicines regulator, on Wednesday, said it would conduct studies aimed at exploring the efficacy of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Christabel IIiamupu, the spokesman for the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), said this in a statement issued in Lusaka.

The ZAMRA said it had been monitoring the use of the drug for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in other countries.

“The authority wishes to inform the general public that the authority has continued monitoring developments regarding the use of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

“ZAMRA noted the position adopted by some countries within the region, to allow for use of Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on compassionate grounds in a controlled-access programme under supervision,’’ said IIiamupu.

While saying the drug will only be used in approved clinical trials where participants will be closely monitored and generated, evidence will inform policy on the prevention or treatment of the disease, the spokesperson stressed.

ZAMRA would continue to support researchers, who intend to investigate possible treatment or prevention of the disease by expediting the process of the applications for the conduct of clinical trials.

