…Gives him 3 days to apologize to Igbo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned what it called the unprovoked insult and abuse against the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, by Senator Smart Adeyemi on the floor of the senate, saying the senator has touched the lion’s tale.

In a statement made available to reporters in Awka, MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu gave Senator Adeyemi three days to apologize to Igbo nation, recalling that it was not the first time Adeyemi and his sponsors abused Igbo leaders because of their inane hatred and disdain for Ndigbo, especially those doing well in the development of Igbo land.

According to Madu, Abia State was rated the best third state for foreign investment and economic stability in Nigeria, adding that it was a sign of Ikpeazu’s quality leadership.

He said: “MASSOB views this unprovoked assault on the person of a sitting governor in Igbo land as an insult to Ndigbo and we can never accept it.

“They are desperate to discredit Igbo leaders because of 2023 general election. MASSOB, therefore, warns Senator Adeyemi that he has three days to publicly apologize to Governor Ikpeazu and Ndigbo in general or risk sanctions, including being declared persona non grata in all parts of Igbo land.

“We understand that Senator Adeyemi is being driven by his perceived hatred against Ndigbo or has been sponsored by the enemies of Ndigbo for political reasons because he is aspiring to be the next governor of Kogi State.

“But we wish to warn him and others who lend themselves to be used against the aspirations of our people that we are ready for them. There is no nation in the world that will make progress while attempting to keep one part of the country down and this explains the lack of progress witnessed in Nigeria since the end of the civil war.

“This same issue is at the heart of our struggle to actualize Biafra where Ndigbo can flourish without anyone seeking to keep us down or abuse our leaders.”

He commended Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South senatorial zone for his eloquent representation of Ndigbo, adding that his consistency and unshakable spirit was worthy of emulation.

