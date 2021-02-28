Youth intercept vehicle laden with arms, ammunition in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

as Selong wades into communal crisis

By Harris Emanuel

Vigilant youth at the weekend intercepted a vehicle laden with arms and ammunition in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The vehicle , a blue coloured Peugeot 307 with registration number Lagos LND 133 EU was allegedly reportedly heading to Uko Nteghe Uda community when it was intercepted.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have abandoned it on the road and ran into the bush.

Vanguard gathered that the youth handed over the vehicle to the Police who took it to their Area Command office in Oron for further, but discreet investigation.

Militants from Uko Nteghe Uda last week Thursday invaded Enwang , headquarters of the council and destroyed several property including the house of former Inspector General of Police, late Chief Etim Inyang, thus rekindling the embers of the simmering crisis over a disputed land.

Responding to inquiry, Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ali Garuba Sarbi, confirmed that the vehicle belongs to a military intelligence officer, but denied being used to convey arms and ammunition to the crisis torn area.

Sarbi said, “People are blowing lies and rumour. That is our main problem. The vehicle belongs to a military officer. Even me, I am using my own personal car. A military intelligence officer who we were on ground during the crisis, he was with me. It was his vehicle.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Council, Mrs. Precious Selong has waded into the inter communal crisis between Okuko and Umume in Urue Offong/Oruko local government area.

The two communities were said to have clashed over the harvest of palm trees leading to the killing of one person while two others were injured.

Selong said she has set up a Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee to look into the matter and ensure lasting solution to it.

She said, “I went on the spot assessment to see to the level of casualty so far. I appealed to both communities. I met the youth and also the traditional rulers, and we set up a committee on peace and conflict resolution to look into the matter.

“With that peace has automatically returned to these communities. Security agencies were there and we went round and appealed to them. They were very happy to see us and they immediately suspended further hostility they were planing.”

