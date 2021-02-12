Youth Coalition raises alarm over killings by herders in Ogun communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

A Coalition of Youth Movement, Imeko-Afon local government area of Ogun State has decried the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen in the Yewa axis of Ogun State calling on government and law enforcement agency to find a lasting solution to the ugly trend.

The Coalition in an appeal called on the State government to as a matter of urgency deploy security personnel to the Yewa axis of the State, most especially, the Imeko Iwoye area of the zone which borders Oyo State and the Republic of Benin.

In the appeal signed by Olutunde Aninkan, the Leader, Coalition of Youth Movement, Imeko-Afon Local Government, highlighted the unfortunate hardship and killings going on in the area, calling on Prince Dapo Abiodun led government and the police to rise to the yearnings of the defenceless residents of the area.

“It is debilitating that on Sunday 7th of February, 2021 we were again thrown into another mourning session as a result of one of us, Dele Olowoniyi being gruesomely slaughtered by killer Fulani herdsmen.

“This happened around 1a.m at Oha village in Imeko, Imeko-Afon Local Government area of Ogun State.

The unfortunate incident happened when Fulani herdsmen stormed the village at midnight; brandishing guns and machetes, shooting sporadically and destroying properties. Late Dele Olowoniyi, a farmer in his late thirties, was sleeping outside his house to enjoy the midnight breeze having complained of heat to his wife”.

“Hearing the sporadic gunshots from his sleep, he was too terrified to take decision on time. He was there and then rounded-up by the hoodlums who slaughtered him in a barbaric manner”.

“They thereafter fled to Iwoye, a neighbouring town in the same Imeko/Afon local government”, Aninkan said.

This was according to an eye witness who was peeping from a nearby bush.

He lamented that” these killings and destruction of properties, most especially invasion of farms have continued unabated for many years now without respite from the government”.

“In December, 2020, twenty-five years old Tiamiyu Yakub, popularly called Obama was killed in a similar manner in broad day light by Fulani herdsmen in the forest reserve around the area”.

“The corpse was released to the police for thorough investigation while the community even shouldered the cost of the autopsy. But up till now, nothing has been heard on the murder”.

“On the 2nd of January, 2021, Alhaja Serifat Abiola-Adisa, a native of Imeko was kidnapped in her filling station at Igboora, Oyo state. The kidnappers shooting in their usual manner abducted the business woman and later killed her at a few distance away from her filling station”.

“From Ilara to Iwoye, Imeko especially those at Oha, Kolomi,Obesu, Amule, Ologede to Afon and other towns in Imeko-Afon sharing common boundaries with Iganna, Ijio in Oyo state are series of complaints from farmers who presently can no longer go to their farms for fear of the killer herdsmen”.

“There is palpability of famine in an area known to be one of the food baskets of the state; being a very rich agrarian community”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: