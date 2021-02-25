Your anti-corruption war must be total, unsparing, APC charges EFCC Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following Senate’s confirmation of presidential nominee, Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new and substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has charged the anti-corruption tsar to be ‘total’ and ‘unsparing’ in fighting graft.

The party gave the charge on Thursday in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John J. Akpanudoedehe.

APC said against the backdrop of its 2015 and 2019 presidential election victories, the fight against corruption was one of the major promises the President Muhammadu Buhari administration made to Nigerians.

“To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa’s 16 years work experience and in different strategic capacities at the EFCC has prepared him for the important job. Drawing from a pool of well-trained staff can only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and also boost staff morale, as in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s appointment. Again, his youth is an advantage and an indication that the present administration believes in its youth population.

“The APC urges Abdulrasheed Bawa to be guided by the stance of President Buhari that the fight against corruption must be total and unsparing”, the statement charged.

READ ALSO:

The party noted that from advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues, economic and financial crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“To be steps ahead, the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC must invest in technology and ensure synergy, cooperation and partnership with relevant agencies, locally and internationally, to effectively prosecute the current administration’s war against graft.

“Corruption is the root cause of most of the society problems, particularly underdevelopment and poverty which the current administration is working assiduously to reverse. Blind to religious, cultural, political and sundry leanings, corruption is a common enemy which we must use all lawful means to end. It is the reason why the President Buhari administration has dedicated itself to end impunity and ensure that our commonwealth works for the common man, not a few”, the party stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: