Yoruba youths hail nomination of former service chiefs as worthy ambassadors, call for speedy confirmation

Some youths from the South-West region have welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate.

Describing them as “worthy ambassadors”, the group under the aegis of Congress of Progressive Yoruba Youths (CPYY) called on the National Assembly to speedily confirm their nomination.

The Yoruba youths made these known on Friday at a press conference in Lagos.

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Kolawole Salau and titled: “Ex-Service Chiefs are truly Nigeria’s Ambassadors; a reward for excellence and meritorious service”, the group extolled the virtues of the recently retired military heads.

Salau noted that the nomination is a befitting reward for decades of patriotism, dedication and commitment to their fatherland, especially in the last five years where they courageously led and conquered acts of terrorism, insurgency and insurrection in the country.

According to the group, history will remember the quartet as the finest set of service chiefs who blighted the wildfires against peace and security at the country’s most trying moments.

While applauding President Buhari, Salau said the development would serve as a salient tonic to bolster national service and productivity from all Nigerians holding leadership positions.

He, however, assured that the newest ambassadorial designates would bring their wealth of experience to bear on influencing the global community in assisting Nigeria to address the scourge of terrorism permanently.

