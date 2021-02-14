Breaking News
Translate

Yoruba/Hausa Clash: Nigeria First calls for understanding, tolerance amongst ethnic groups

On 12:55 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria First movement has called for better understanding and tolerance amongst Nigerians of different ethnic groups in the country amidst heightened tension in Oyo State.

The group expressed worry over the crisis in the state where some Nigerians appear to be targeted, attacked and even killed over their ethnicity.

In a statement signed by its President/Director General, Patriot Philip Agbese, on Monday, the Nigerians said this ugly development must not be allowed to continue.

According to Agbese, from all indications, those behind the criminalities that culminated into ethnic strife may not even be Nigerians.

Patriot Agbese, however, urged Yorubas and Fulanis to immediately cease all hostilities to allow authorities to get to the root of the mayhem that has caused the loss of lives and properties.

While suing for peace, the Nigeria First movement encouraged all relevant stakeholders in the country to join forces to put an end to the growing spate of ethnic tension.

It also warned those stoking the fire of ethnic violence to have a rethink, adding that ” there shall definitely be reckoning for people that trivialize human life to the extent of wantonly causing deaths”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!