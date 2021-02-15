WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment will boost trade relations in the world — NUTAG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Union of Traders in Ghana (NUTAG), said the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) would boost trade cooperation around the world.

The President of the union, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, stated this on Monday during a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the unanimous choice for the position of DG, becoming the trade body’s first female and first African leader.

Nnaji said: “We join Nigeria’s business community in diaspora to congratulate the Lioness of Africa as the new DG of the WTO. We are so encouraged that she sailed through, notwithstanding numerous challenges she had to dismantle on her way, but in the end, she successfully reached the ultimate expectation.

“We are so convinced that Okonjo-Iweala will do very well, her track records have shown that she has all it takes to move WTO forward.

“The major task now is how to deal with China and the United States of America trade issues, which have so far held the world trade cooperation to a standstill.

“We commend her competence and skill in negotiation which she applied during her tenure as Minister of Finance and also as Economic manager in Nigeria, we believe she will make positive impact as DG of WTO.”

NAN reports that Okonjo-Iweala’s confirmation was an outcome of WTO’s 164 members’ unanimous selection which makes her the successor to Roberto Azevêdo, who left office on 31 August 2020.

Okonjo-Iweala’s term, which is renewable, will expire on 31 August, 2025. (NAN)

