WTO: APC proud of Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as DG

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. said it is proud of the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of the World Trade Organization WTO.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued Monday night and signed by the Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

The statement reads; “On behalf of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), H.E. Mai Mala Buni, and teeming members of our great party, we congratulate Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her confirmation as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade body.

“We are proud to note that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s mandate to head the WTO followed broad support from members of the global trade body. The APC is confident that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned economist and Nigeria’s former finance minister, will successfully lead the needed reforms to reposition the WTO to effectively deliver on its mandate to promote open and fair trade for the benefit of all.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought its challenges on member-nation’s economies. It is heartwarming that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has chosen to prioritise the ramping up of health and economic global efforts to combat COVID-19.

“For marginalised groups, particularly women, the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a pointer that the world is fast changing and anybody can achieve any positive feat with hardwork, diligence and pursuit of excellence. We hope this serves as an inspiration to all”, the statement added.

