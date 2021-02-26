Woman, 30, in court for swindling boyfriend of N9.5m

Kindly Share This Story:

A 30-year-old woman, Mary Ole, who allegedly swindled her boyfriend of N9.5 million, on Friday appeared in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ole with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Cpl. Joy Okoro, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from Aug. 12, 2019, to June 22, 2020, in Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant first obtained N6.5 million through her Bank account, with a promise to marry Mr Emmanuel Ogunshakin.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant obtained additional N3 million through a transfer from Ogunshakin.

“After collecting N9.5 million from the complainant, the defendant blocked the complainant from her phone.

“The defendant also relocated from Ibafo, Ogun, where the complainant could easily locate her,” Okoro said.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate E.O. Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.

