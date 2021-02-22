Woman in court for allegedly blocking road with stones

Kindly Share This Story:

A 34-year-old woman, Sandra Lukan, who allegedly used hard-core stones to block roads, on Monday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Lukan, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and breach of peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Emuerhi said the defendant did this by using hard-core stones to obstruct all the access roads linking Shehu Street, Lakeview Estate, Phase 2, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

She was also alleged to have marked a building with the phrase “keep off, EFCC under investigation.”

He told the court that the defendant committed the offence with others still at large on Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. in Shehu Street, Lakeview Estate, Phase 2, Amuwo-Odofin.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant disallowed the landlords and landowners from having access to their properties.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs J.A. Adegun, admitted defendant to a N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravene Sections 168 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Conspiracy is punishable with two years’ jail term while breach of peace attracts six months imprisonment or a fine of N50,000.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until March 15 for hearing.

