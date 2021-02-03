Breaking News
Woman challenges husband to produce child’s corpse before she agrees to divorce

My husband tried to poison me, woman seeking divorce tells courtA 57-year-old fashion designer, Mrs Funke Ayanlaki, on Wednesday challenged her estranged husband, Kalid, to produce the corpse of their only child before he agrees to a divorce.

Testifing in an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Ayanlaki, swore never to agree to the divorce unless he gives her the corpse of their child.

Kalid, 67, sought a dissolution of their marriage claiming he no longer loved her.

“He took the corpse of our only child and vanished into thin air. I do not know what he did with it.

“I want the corpse back. That is the only condition I under which I will accept the dissolution of our marriage.

”I suffered and experienced so many strange sicknesses in the marriage since I lost my child to mysteriously. He cannot just use me and  dump me.”

But Kalid  in his testimony, said he no longer loves her.

“The love I once had for my wife is no more. I want us to go on our separate ways, please, separate us.

“She should vacant my house and return the keys to me.” the petitioner said.

The President of the court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case until Feb. 18 for judgment (NAN).

