Woman begs NHRC panel for justice for murdered brother

Kindly Share This Story:

A woman, Joy Daniel, on Wednesday begged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)panel for justice for her murdered brother.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the police to enforce his fundamental rights.

Testifying before the panel, She claimed that her brother, Emmanuel Awulu, was a promising young and a poultry farmer.

The respondents in the matter are Insp Cletus Atuma, SARS, FCT commissioner of police and Inspector-General of Police.

“My family want justice for the murder of our brother and son.

” The police should compensate the family and justice should prevail.

” Those who killed my brother, should be brought to book, because it is too much ” she said.

Daniel told the panel that Awulu was arrested on Aug. 20, 2019 on the Abuja-Gwagwalada road for no just cause.

She said all efforts to see him failed because the police blocked every attempt to see him.

“The most painful part was when my mother begged them to allow her see her son. The police refused.

” I got angry because the police collected money from me each time I go there.

“When my brother, Francis, intervened, he told me that Atuma asked him to bring N4 millon if not he will meet his brother dead.

“The next time we visited, the officers we met told us that my brother died in his cell.

“One of the officers told us that the beating they gave him was too much,” she said.

Counsel for the respondents, Kenneth Ogbuchuwa, prayed the panel to grant an adjournment to enable him reach out to the first respondent, Atuma.

A member of the panel, Garba Tentegi, SAN, who presided over proceedings in the absence of the chairman, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima, adjourned the matter until March 17, for cross -examination.

Kindly Share This Story: