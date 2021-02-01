Woman, 38, faces N1.3m land fraud in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

A 38-year-old woman, Blessing Aiye, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding a man of N1.3 million.

Aiye, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and collecting money under false presence.

The Prosecutor, Insp Grace Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 17, 2020, at about 4.00 p.m. at Onibukun, Baba Ode area, Ota.

Adebayo said that the defendant obtained N1.3 million from the complainant, Nasiru Billaminu under the pretext of selling three plots of land to him.

She added that the defendant converted the money to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them.

READ ALSO:

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.L. Oke, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Oke directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 2 for further hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: