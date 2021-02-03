With Ugep Poly, Buhari has rewarded Abi/Yakurr people for standing by APC, says Rep Egbona

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, Dr Alex Egbona said, on Thursday, that the approval of a federal polytechnic for Ugepin Cross River State by President Muhammadu Buhari is a public reward for the Constituency for voting the APC during the last general elections.

Dr. Egbona, while reacting to the news of the birth of the new polytechnic, stated that he took steps as soon as he was sworn-in, to ensure that a polytechnic was sited in the area because of the benefits the people would get.

Egbona was the only APC candidate to win from the state during the 2019 general elections.

The lawmaker said: “One of the first things I set out to achieve on the assumption of duties as a representative of the Abi/Yakurr people in the House of Representatives was to sponsor a bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in our constituency.

“While following the legislative processes towards realising the goal, I also engaged in the intense lobby in various other quarters to ensure that the dream was achieved.

“At some point, critics pilloried me and claimed that the move was mere abracadabra aimed at scoring political goals.

“But I chose to stay focused. For me, the most important thing was the interest of our constituency. I knew of a certainty that a tertiary institution of that magnitude would buoy up the economy of our constituency, create employment opportunities for our people, open up windows of opportunities for many of our youths to get educated and empowered, among many other benefits. This was what pushed me to keep fighting for the establishment of the polytechnic in our constituency.

“Even though I had suggested Ekureku as the location for the polytechnic because of the vast land in that part of the constituency, I had to accept other alternatives, when other considerations were made by some critical stakeholders, with whom we had to lobby the federal government for the school to be sited in Ugep, headquarters of the federal constituency.

“We won the heart of the federal authorities when we reminded them that Ugep was the headquarters of the only federal constituency in Cross River where the APC won the 2019 election in the entire state.”

Egbona said he was excited about the birth of the new polytechnic and urged the Ugep people to come together and choose a suitable location in the area and also donate land for construction work to commence immediately.

He expressed appreciation to the president “for listening to us and making our constituency happy as a reward for standing by the APC and voting for me in the last general election.”

