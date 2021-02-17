Woman kills her husband in Ondo over mistress’ phone call

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A housewife, Queen Beatrice has reportedly killed her husband Emmanuel lkukuni with a plank in Okitipupa area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred at Omotosho in Okitipupa council area of the state.

The suspect it was learnt attacked her husband for receiving a call from another woman in her presence

A fight was said to have ensued and the suspect used a plank to hit her husband on the head.

Sources said the husband slumped and before help could come from their neighbours, the husband gave up the ghost.

An eyewitness said ” by the time the neighbours could rushed the husband to a nearby hospital he had died.

Speaking to newsmen, a sister to the deceased, Imoleayo Ikujuni confirmed that the wife challenged her late brother for calling another lady in her presence

“During the fight, she hit him with a plank and he died instantly. They have arrested her.

” The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, in Akure for further investigation”.

A family member of the deceased said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary forautopsy examination.

Contacted, the state police image maker Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the report and said that police detectives have commenced investigation.

