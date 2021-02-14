Why Uzodimma can’t take over my university – Okorocha

Okorocha through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemedor, stated this in a statement to newsmen yesterday in Owerri, while reacting to the government’s announcement that the Eastern Palm University has been taken over.

Former governor of Imo state and Senator representing, Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has said that his own Eastern Palm University, can’t be taken over by Imo state government, because it was established under the Public Private Partnership, agreement between Imo government and Rochas Foundation, when he was the governor of the state.

According to Onwuemedor, “This is to plead with the general public to disregard the claim by the State Government, with Chief Hope Uzodinma as governor, that it has recovered the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

“And the only reason the government gave was that, a Whitepaper, that has not been released, recommended for the recovery. The claim was only aimed at distracting the public from the total collapse of governance in Imo.

“The Eastern Palm University was a creation of the law. It has a law establishing it. It is a legal entity. So, it is not a kiosk or market store one could wake up one day, to claim or announce to have recovered.”

The statement argued that, “The Eastern Palm University was established by the Imo State of Nigeria, Law No. 3 of 2019. And part II, No.3 (3) Stated that, “the University shall be owned on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis, by the Imo State Government and the Incorporated Trustees of Rochas Foundation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties.

“And the Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding between the Concerned Parties are domiciled in the relevant bodies or Institutions. And the law also provided that any of the Parties, “may decide to opt out of the Agreement upon giving the prescribed notice and meeting the conditions for opting out as contained in the Agreement.”