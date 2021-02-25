Why cryptocurrency is a good business

Kindly Share This Story:

A successful trade cumulates above expectations on every investment made, and so a more reason efforts and knowledge are put together to see good results in the sphere of cryptocurrency business.

On the other hand, financial technologies vastly known as fin-tech describes new technology as a way to improve and boost the use and delivery of financial services. And as such, these form of technology is being executed by fast-rising financial companies across the globe. When such mind-blowing advancements emerges, Nigeria certainly joins in.

It is no doubt, fintech is one of the fastest-growing areas for venture capitalists in Nigeria. Chiji14Xchange is a renowned Fintech company in Nigeria with over millions of customers and cryptocurrency traders who seemingly have a flair for all things improved finances.

This advanced trade company is owned by Mr Odum Chijioke who is a spotless expert in the world of cryptocurrency. The man whose new generation intentions are cut across a large scale of geographical reach, stands out for: Effective tradings, customer’s satisfaction and a degree of blending in edge technology into a diversified economic sector.

It’s products and services, gives a better narrative, and better access , on how the clouds of the economy can go from zero to hundred on a scale of being a new tribe. In an indoor press session, the ardent entrepreneur gave an extensive review of the company’s latest service which is: Tether known as (USDT) he said: “This is a popular stable coin whose value is pegged to that of the US dollar. This nonvolatile coin is the newest addition to our cryptocurrency roster, so you have the opportunity to diversify your crypto trading”.

This level of advancement can make one convert bitcoin to USDT or Naira which can be transferred to a desirable bank account with easy access to cash withdrawal at anytime. It is Amazing how the foremost financial technology company created an active app, “Rocket” to improve it’s trading services.

This app connotes the best and easiest way to trade USDT, buy, sell, send, receive and convert to cash or BTC. With viral attestation, one can trade from anywhere in the world and still get credited in Naira, Bitcoin or USDT. Pay bills and solve utility expenses, Airtime purchase and data subscription on all networks by either using your Naira , Bitcoin or USDT wallet.

In addition, the trading company makes a vivid service for fast payments and subscription for television service providers like DSTV, Startimes , GoTV etcetera. And also one can buy electricity from electrical outlets as per their convenience.

