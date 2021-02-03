Who’s afraid of Atiku, Alozie replies Deji Adeyanju

Kindly Share This Story:

Following a publication on an online medium, where activist Deji Adeyanju described the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as a bad choice to lead Nigeria in 2023, the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, has countered his claims as false, describing Atiku as the best for Nigeria in 2023.

In a statement, Alozie, an Abia-born politician, noted that Nigeria needed the experience of Atiku to move the country forward.

“Unlike what we have at the moment, the former Vice President is a successful businessman who have succeeded in creating thousands of jobs across the country as a private citizen.

“Just like Deji, Atiku is a strong defender of human rights and the Nigerian constitution. As Vice President, he sacrificed his own political career to defend our democracy just like he did during the days of Abacha.

“If not for Atiku, Nigeria would have been like other African countries where one leader stays on for over a decade with no opposition.

“Deji has continued to attack Atiku. The question that calls for an answer is simple, who is scared of Atiku?

“If Deji has his own candidate, he should go on and sell that candidate to Nigerians rather than attack Atiku who has given his entire life to the service of the country,” he Alozie said.

Alozie further called on Nigerians to support the former VP if he officially decides to contest as he is best for the country at the moment.

“We need a leader who can restructure the country, respect human rights, grow our economy and, most importantly, create jobs.”

