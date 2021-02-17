Who is Who in Igala-Land marks Silver Jubilee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

A book, “Who is Who in Igalaland” a compendium of notable and prominent personalities of Igala Nation is set to mark the 25th Anniversary celebration of the book series.

Publisher of book, Mr. Amodu Hilary said in the statement issued in Abuja that the event is expected to take place February 27 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

According to the statement, “Recognized as a pioneer publication that draws attention to the existence of many unsung heroes and personalities in the Igala nation, Mr Amodu Hilary’s book, “Who is Who in Igalaland” has, since it was first published in 1996, continued to played a pivotal role in deepening awareness about the Igala Nation and its notable and prominent personalities.

“The concept of the book was inspired by the need to identify and mobilize the outstanding personalities of the Igala nation distinguished by their accomplishments across diverse fields of human endeavors toward collaborating to achieve the desired common goal of inclusive growth and development.

“Who is Who in Igalaland is a clear-cut and constructive analysis of the Igala people, their social outlook and cultural heritage, and points the way to what the Igala nation can achieve with its richly endowed human and natural resources on the basis of unity of purpose.

“The book through all of its editions has shown a consistent commitment to providing up to date and relevant information on contemporary prominent people of Igala nation as well as emerging issues of developments within the igala socio-political ecosystem.

“The book comes with a consistent impression and the stories in the successive editions of the book have provided many readers with hours of pleasure.

“Mr Amodu in this compendium of the biographical and social information on the lives of the identified personalities proved himself an outstanding entertainer through the variety of material used, the depth and objectivity of his research, the lucidity of analysis and the naturalness of his characterization of the personalities!

“Who is Who is in Igalaland as a reference work has through the support and efforts of a lot of people and institutions evolved into a project, and is on its way to becoming an established foundation!

“The Igala nation is poised for many great things and Who is Who is in Igalaland is committed to doing what is in the best interests of the Igala economy, politics, cultures and the financial well-being of its people.

“This Year, the Who is Who is in Igalaland series have reached an important milestone as we enter our Silver Jubilee Year.“

