What Nigeria stands to gain from Buratai, others as envoys —Monarch

By Adesina Wahab

Olowu of Kuta in Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, yesterday, hailed the appointment of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other service chiefs as envoys, by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it would afford them the opportunity to galvanize global support for Nigeria’s peace keeping initiatives and efforts in African countries, where terrorism and wars have negatively impacted on people’s wellbeing and impaired socio-economic and political stability of such nations.

The monarch said this while commenting on last week’s nomination of Buratai and others as envoys by the President.

He said: “The appointments have clearly put paid to insinuations of impending trial by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity,; allegations and speculations which have trended on the media space for a long time.

“The fact is that none of the immediate past service chiefs has had any proven charge of human rights abuse to answer before any court within and outside Nigeria, as none of them has been invited or appeared before any court to answer to charges of criminal breach of fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

“President Buhari deserves applause for providing another platform for the retired service chiefs to lend their rich military experience for the advancement of Nigeria’s image in the comity of nations. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd) and his colleagues, therefore, need to use their new appointments to galvanize global support for Nigeria’s peace keeping initiatives and efforts in African countries.”

“It is hoped that the new envoys will deliver on Mr. President’s mandate by employing the “Patriotism Mantra” that their years of military trainings and engagements had ingrained in them in service to their country The retirement of Gen. Buratai and his colleagues has drawn varying reactions across board, bothering on perceived human rights abuse and extra judicial killings.

“Amnesty International has been particularly vocal in this aspect, but the military authorities have repeatedly dismissed such allegations as largely unproven, insufficiently investigated and unsubstantiated.”

