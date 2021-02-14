Breaking News
Translate

What I want to be remembered for — Hameed Ali

On 11:02 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
What I want to be remembered for — Hameed Ali
Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (read)

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, says he wants to be remembered for putting the NCS on “a pedestal of fast development’’.

Ali made the announcement when he featured as guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja on Sunday.

He said he was working hard to put the NCS on a training pedestal where the capacities of officers and men would be well harnessed.

The customs chief said that his dream and passion were to make the customs technology-based, where every process would be done electronically.

READ ALSO: Border closure, meant to compel neighbouring countries to adhere to protocols — Customs Boss

“I want to leave customs on pedestal of training and enabling equipment. We need technology, we need modern technology for today and tomorrow.

“That is why we pushed and got approval for e-customs. E-customs is key to the survival and progress of the service.

“By the time we deploy e-customs, it will be an end-to-end automation, which means that from that moment even on the table of every customs officer, you won’t find a paper, everything will be electronic-based; that is our hope.

“In a nutshell, I want to be remembered as somebody who has gone into customs and did his best to improve and increase the progress of the service.

“Most especially, that I have been able to put customs on a pedestal of fast development in tandem with global best practices.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!