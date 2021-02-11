What I plan to achieve with music, Kristos reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Budding artiste, Nwosu Chimezie Emmanuel, simply known as Kristos, in music world has revealed his set goals as a musician.

Kristos disclosed that he wants to make positive impacts with his music.

The Obingwa, Abia State born artiste said a lot of things drive his passion for music but he is mostly committed to impacting lives positively with his music as much as he can.

Kristos, an Alumni of Imo State University believes that music is a tool to drive the society towards positivity and enlighten listeners on various happenings. He also notes that music goes beyond just dance but a weapon against oppression and tool for keeping hope alive.

“Looking back at what inspired me into music, I will say a whole lot of things but then impacting lives positively with my music became my goal, now I cannot do without good music” said Kristos.

He however named singer, Asa and late Michael Jackson as his role models.

“Asa has been a role model and will always be, same as Michael Jackson, guess the name Jackson comes in my Aka as well (African Mungo Park Jackson)” he said.

Further speaking, Kristos revealed his musical plans for 2021; “I have great plans for 2021 and onward but the major one we have this year is to embark on a tour, let’s keep our fingers crossed. Believe it can be achieved regardless”

Speaking on challenges faced as a budding artiste, he said “In every business, starting up is quite though but when you’re focused you will always achieve what your mind is set to achieve.

“Giving up has never and will never be an option for me .and Is the reason I could achieve what I have achieved today”

He also speaks on his charity events, “charity is what we do almost every day,I know most of my birthdays I visited the orphanage homes to give out gifts and support to the needy,Never done that under any foundation, it’s a self planned events”.

