By Segun Ige

ORGANIC unity, theoretically speaking, speaks of the interconnectedness which exists between ‘form’ and ‘content’. As far as form and content are concerned, the bottom line is that whatever could potentially hold some liquid, for example, is no more significant as the liquid itself: Both are equally useful and necessary to serve a singular purpose.

Practically speaking, as Scripture tells us, the branches cannot do anything without the vine and, conversely, the vine cannot do anything without the branches. As intrinsically woven as the spirit, soul and body tend to be ‘organically united’, poetics and politics are as perennially powered as the living stream of consciousness flowing between them replenishes day by day.

When I saw Amanda Gorman, 22, perform at Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., swearing-in as United States 46th President, I could not but be aroused by the aroma emanating from the mellifluous melody of rhapsody of poetics and politics. It would have been unbelievable for the message to bypass anyone: That poetics is the vehicle, backbone and lifeblood of politics, especially in America. Even everyday conversations are stylistically mechanically incited and informed – but yet more particularly those revolving through politicking.

To be sure, January 20 rather awakened us to the solemn and momentous realities of embracing poetics in every political act. Poetry is the art and heart of politics. We should begin to see the role poetry plays in passing across messages that should be deliciously uttered and utterly digested. We should begin to have a grasp of how poetry paints vivid pictures on our mingling dim pasts and presents and futures, so that we can have better hopes, dreams and aspirations. The boldness and audacity of poetic language is a very essential artifact, especially in the revelation of hidden facts and truths about our existing problems and also by recommending viable solutions to the phenomenology of decision-problem of leadership.

It’s only through the language power and prowess of poetry that we can begin to harness and express the seemingly inexpressible but indispensable. And since human beings naturally are coy of saying what they mean and meaning what they say, poetry seems to provide the solution by appareling them to air their views, persuasively and convincingly. That’s what poetry does in politics, namely that there’s always a path, an undiscovered and uncultivated path, to merry-go-round and make our message roundedly loud and groundedly clear.

Actually there are other genres of literature that do powerfully portray the pomp and pageantry of our society. But somehow, poetry proves to be more intimate and interpersonal by tellingly and narratologically unleashing our brim, bleak pasts. The repertoire and paraphernalia of poetry enables it to paint trompe l’oeil that makes it a comparatively and comprehensively non-conformist, readily-available avant-garde genre of literature.

For example, the rigour of mediating the novel genre, poetically, is noteworthy in modern burgeoning oeuvres. The drama genre itself is much friendlier and compatible with the latter. Altogether, though, it’s becoming crystal clear that each of the novel and drama purposively fuels the poetry and, in all, there’s arguably an intricately woven chain of capillaries – between the three – supplying blood circulatorily to each of them. And the blood is the ancient flowing blood of human veins boiling boppingly and bubblingly – and boisterously – to tell the scatological stories of sin, slavery and salvation.

It’s through the searchlight of poetry that we can bring to the spotlight and limelight the power of unspoken, nay unspeakable, truth. To speak truth to power, we need poetry. To travel to the past, we need the flight-of-fancy fleshpot of poetry.

Since knowing the problems of the past and the answers to them means, simultaneously, knowing the problems of the present and knowing the answers to them, then, conversely and unequivocally, knowing the interworking and neural networks of pulchritudinous poetry means knowing the problems and answers to not just the present but also the future – in fact, even suggesting preventive measures to contain such problems.

Notably it’s through poetry we can unravel the sphinx or syndrome of the doctrine of political extremism, White supremacy and domestic terrorism. Needless to say, it’s not only in the US that this doctrine is preached. It is harum-scarum preached and practised virtually in every political firmament. We ought to desist from the holier-than-thou stinking hypocrisy and cowardly silence and start embracing, accepting, unflinchingly, the unvarnished truth. And this can instructively be done by the portent power and prosperity of poetry.

In such an outspokenly “spoken-word” performance, Gorman gorgeously, gallantly and gladly would be “would-bes,” not only in the US, but also beyond, particularly in her being the youngest American poet unforgettably on the Biden Inauguration Day. That sort of makes the Biden swearing-in special, right? Her breaking in on the global space seamlessly shows little boys and girls that nothing is impossible; shows that really everyone is equal, everything being equal.

It’s crucial to mention that the Biden administration is practically “uniting” America – in particular, irrespective of your colour, age, background, nationality, culture, gender and so on, you are boundlessly openhandedly welcome. And everything, I believe, seems to be egged on the edificatory property, propensity and potentiality of poetry.

Ige, a poet and author, wrote via: igesegunadebayo5@gmail.com

Vanguard News Nigeria

