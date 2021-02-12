Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman/CEO, Emi-nasta Travels and Tours, Alhaji Ahmed Yellow Abubakar has disclosed that his company has led no fewer than 75 Nigerian pilgrims to perform Umrah in the Holy land since January 2021 when the ban on international umrah was lifted.

Alhaji Abubakar in a chat with Facing Kaaba recently said the group had done two trips with 50 and 25 pilgrims successfully without any hitch.

He said the first group arrived the Kingdom on January 19, 2021 and finished just as the second group arrived the on January 26, 2021.

He also disclosed that the company is already planning for lifting of another group in February with Ethiopian Airline insha Allah.

Eminasta Travel & Tours LTD is one of the leading tour operators in Kano, Nigeria, providing comprehensive services for groups and individuals.

The company which was first established in the year 2007 prides itself with having qualified professionals with more than 20 years experience in the tourism industry.

