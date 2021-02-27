We’ve constructed 13 roads awarded by Ikpeazu, working on 9 others, firm replies Sen Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

As more reactions still trail the outburst by Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West district against Gov Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, one of the major construction firms in the state, ECKLEEN INTEGRATED SERVICES, has said that Ikpeazu does not need such uncomplimentary remark considering his strides in infrastructural development.

Senator Adeyemi, had during a debate on the floor of the senate, described Governor Ikpeazu as a “drunkard”, adding that ” Abia is ruled by drunkards”.

ECKLEEN construction firm said it had handled a number of notable projects in the state awarded by Gov Ikpeazu, describing him as one of the few governors in the country that have made an incontrovertible mark in infrastructural development.

According to the firm, Ikpeazu would not have recorded the numerous successes achieved by his administration especially in infrastructure if he were a drunk.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Onuoha, in a statement, noted that his company alone had completed 13 road projects awarded by Ikpeazu’s administration, and currently working on nine new roads.

Onuoha wondered why Senator Adeyemi should make such disparaging vituperations against a performing governor.

He advised politicians against making unguarded utterances in their bid to score cheap political points.

