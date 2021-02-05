We’re ready for by-election in Niger – Police, INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Niger says it is ready to provide security during the Feb. 6 by-election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, stated this in an interview with Newsmen Minna on Thursday.

Usman said that police and other security agencies in the state were working towards ensuring a crisis-free election.

He explained that already, an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units in Magama and Rijau had been issued to the personnel deployed for that purpose.

“We have en mobilised sufficient armed personnel to enhance peaceful political atmosphere before, during and after the election.

“I am giving 100 percent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the constituency that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on Feb. 6, without threat to their lives and property,” he said.

Usman explained that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters participate in all the electoral processes without any political violence and thuggery.

“The security measures in placed will enable eligible residents have the opportunity to participate in electing leaders of their choice, without any threat to lives and property,” he said.

The police commissioner advised leaders of political parties and candidates to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the election.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the by-election. Any person or group found disobeying orders will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Samuel Egwu, said that the commission was prepared for the re-run election.

Egwu told Newsmen in Minna on Thursday that the commission was ready for the exercise, with its 1,258 trained electoral personnel ready to conduct a transparent and credible election.

He said that 159,347 registered voters would be voting in 307 polling units, adding that 158,624 eligible voters had collected their permanent voter cards.

Egwu, who said that the commission had already distributed election materials for the exercise, expressed confidence that the re-run election would be successful.

“We have prepared and equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge for the conduct of free, fair and transparent election, come Feb. 6,” he added.

