We’re on mission to increase capacity in wheat production — Nanono

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria seeks ways to be self-sufficient in essential agricultural commodities, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Nanono, weekend, disclosed mission to increase capacity in wheat production.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi, where the Nanono maintained that government is determined to reduce wheat importation, enhance food security and nutrition, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs for Nigerians.

He also said with the interest indicated by one of the leading flour mills in the country, Crown Flour Mill (OLAM Grains) during a courtesy visit paid him at his office in Abuja by delegation of the company led by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi, to partner with the Ministry to expand the production capacity of wheat in Nigeria.

According to him (Nanono) deliberate measures are being put in place to ensure up-scaling of wheat production capacity including provision of quality seeds and distribution of other agricultural inputs to farmers.

He assured delegation of the company of the Ministry’s support its development efforts and determination to boost wheat production.

The Minister noted that with intervention by the company including other interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria, FMAN , Transformation for Africa Agricultural Technologies, TAAT, and the Wheat Compact Project , Nigeria will experience a sustainable sufficiency in the local production of the commodity.

Earlier, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Crown Flour Mills, Damilola Adeniyi, explained essence of their visit, which was to update the Minister on the group’s activities and to seek collaboration with the Ministry to leverage on Nigeria’s wheat growing potentials by bringing in new seed varieties and modern technology to facilitate growth and expansion of wheat production in the country.

According to Adeniyi, the company plans to introduce the findings of research trials it conducted recently on the cultivation of a heat tolerant variety of wheat.

Meanwhile, she expressed optimism that the process will boost local production of wheat, increase quantity and improve quality.

She also said that the company has been involved in various developmental efforts such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of inputs, and others targeting smallholder wheat farmers and key players in the wheat production value chain.

Being part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, CRS, she (Adeniyi) reiterated that her organization remains committed to sustained training of wheat farmers, provision of quality seeds for increased production and also to off-take farmers’ produce.

