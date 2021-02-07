We’not disqualified any country in Africa from accessing COVID-19 vaccines – WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The World Health Organization, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulomboo says the WHO has not disqualified any country in Africa from accessing COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility, but rather is supporting all countries to access vaccines as quickly as possible.

Mulomboo stated this while reacting to the purported disqualification of Nigerhia from access COVID 19 vaccines held on Saturday in Abuja.

He stated that all countries on the continent are currently expected to start accessing the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines by the end of February.

According to him, the vaccine is under review by WHO for Emergency Use Listing and the outcome is expected soon.

Of the 88 million AstraZeneca doses allocated to African countries for the first phase, he said that Nigeria has received by far the largest allocation, with 16 million doses.

In addition to the Astra Zeneca doses, the WHO representative said there was an initial volume of Pfizer vaccine available through COVAX.

“Demand for the initial allocation of 1.2 million Pfizer doses was exceptionally high.

“COVAX received interest from 72 countries around the world, of which 51 countries were considered by the review committee as “ready” (Nigeria was among these countries) and 18 countries in total were finally chosen to receive initial Pfizer doses.

“On the Africa continent, as of the 18 January deadline, COVAX received 13 submissions and a multi-agency committee evaluated the proposals of which 9 were recommended as ready to deploy the Pfizer vaccine including Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, it was not feasible to provide each of these 51 countries with Pfizer doses, due to a number of factors including the limited capacity for Pfizer to handle many countries at once.

“Therefore, spreading the limited doses across all the 51 countries deemed ‘ready’. could have not achieve the intended public health benefit.

“After epidemiological data was taken into account, the decision was taken to proportionally balance the number of self financing and AMC Participants, as well as Participants across all 6 WHO regions,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

