Wema Bank set to reward customers with 945’ promo

One of Nigeria’s most innovative and digitally-led financial institutions, Wema Bank, has set out to make this season of love as eventful as possible for customers with its ‘14 Days of Love with 945’ promo.

The two-week-long promo will see the bank giveaway goody bags, airtime and even data bonuses to bring the spirit of love, good cheer and fun to all this season.

The social media campaign (hyperlink: http://bit.ly/WemaALATsocial), slated for February 5 – 18, 2021, aims to encourage new and existing customers to transact and pay bills with the *945# codes for a chance to win prizes.

The promo will test customers’ knowledge of the different *945# USSD codes, wit and creativity in developing loved-themed messages and videos around the codes, among other activities.

Speaking on the campaign, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, said: “The *945# string codes represent the ease and simplicity of banking that we offer our customers. Plugging into this festivity of love, we intend to remind our Wema Bank family that not only do we care for their ease of banking, but their general welfare and happiness is a concern of ours, hence the gift and goodies attached to this campaign.”

Even as customers go about transacting with the *945# codes this season, hoping to claim one prize or the other, the Bank encourages them to maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines and show love, not just to family and friends but to themselves as well.

