We’ll support security agencies in Oyo with over 2.5m members — Oyo NATA

…as Olubadan-in-Council lauds Makinde’s approach to security

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-in- Council, yesterday, lauded the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to make use of the state security committee as well as the local government security committee, which the traditional council said, would bring about the much-anticipated end to issues of insecurity in the state.

The commendation was made by the Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olakulehin Owolabi, at the swearing-in of the new executive committee of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) which was held in Ibadan.

Olakulehin, who was the royal father of the day at the event said, the decision by the state government should be supported by all indigenes of the state as security of lives and property required volunteering information for the security agencies to nip crime in the bud.

He urged members of NATA in the state to key into the security programmes of the government and solicit information as according to him, no successful crime could be perpetrated without the use of automobiles.

He said: “It is no more what the government will do or is doing to address insecurity, the government has taken the right step by giving logistics support to the agencies in charge of security and has also recently adopted the use of State and local government security committees to preempt and nip the crisis in the bud.”

“What is left is to give our support, as the traditional council or traditional institution is concerned, in Ibadan for example, every compound has a Mogaji, it is the duty of this Mogaji to bring reports of a security breach to the ears of the committee before it escalates, this is the best way to go.”

In his remark at the event, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, who was represented by the Director Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, Mrs Busola Adetunji, called on NATA members to continue in giving its support to the state government by being security conscious.

Olatubosun said the unity of the association was sacrosanct to get success in their immediate and future endeavours, charging them to use their position as individuals who see and hear information about what is happening in the society to brief security accordingly whenever they noticed any attempt to disrupt the peace in Oyo State.

Responding, the newly-sworn in Chairman of NATA, Oyo State, Comrade Wemimo Oladokun, said the power of number, which the association has would be deployed to support the present administration in the state to succeed in stamping out insecurity.

Oladokun said the 2.5million members of NATA in Oyo State would be engaged to be the eyes and ears of government at every nook and cranny of the state.

He, however, sought the intervention of Governor Makinde in helping the association achieve its aims and objectives in moving the association forward, part of which he said, was the need for an association bus and empowerment programme for members.

“We have over 2.5million members in the state and we are ready to mobilize them to be the eyes and ears of security agencies so as to give support to the stride of our dear governor in ridding Oyo State of crime.”

“The governor has shown us all that he is all ears especially on issues that affect the common citizens like security, health, public education and public infrastructures, we need to give him our own support and I pledge this before my people that we will start doing that to make Oyo State the best among its equals.”

Among the dignitaries at the event was the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Co-operative, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, represented by Mr Olanrewaju Olawale, National President of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Alhaji Muhammed Mogaji Sanni, who was represented by the National Secretary, Comrade Oladokun Samuel, invited State Executive members of NATA from the Southwest States, Alhaji Mogaji Musibaudeen Salaudeen, representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Titilayo Olayiwola, among others.

