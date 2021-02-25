We’ll respond after our meeting, Akeredolu tells Northern governors

Dayo Johnson Akure
The Chairman South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the governors in the region would not react to the statement made by the Northern governors for now.
Northern governors at their meeting in Kaduna had cautioned the southern governors and leaders against unguarded utterances and actions.
Akeredolu speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye said ” We will respond to the Northern governors’ statement after our meeting.
He however didn’t indicate when the southwest governor’s meeting would hold and the venue.