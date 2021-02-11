We’ll channel N500m saved from ghost workers into payment of gratuities – Bauchi governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has directed that the N500 million saved from fighting ghost workers be channeled to pay gratuities of all State retired civil servants.

Governor Mohammed who was also the special guest of honour disclosed this on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the Correspondents’ Chapel Week organized by the Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bauchi State chapter.

“We are freeing resources from those ghost workers whom we have refused to allow in the system. What we have realised under the period, we are using it to pay gratuities for local government and the state amounting to N500 million.

“Myself and my deputy and entire cabinet are making sacrifices to develop our people and our state. It is not that we are getting money than before, it is just because we are doing good pricing, good procurement and I know that with little we can do so much,” the governor said.

He further assured that his administration would not relent in freeing resources by flushing out more ghost workers in the system to save money.

Vanguard News Nigeria

