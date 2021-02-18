We teach upcoming models research, branding, executive presentation – CEO La Mode Magazine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chief executive officer, CEO, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige has said beyond organizing pageant shows, upcoming models are groomed in basic professions of life.

She disclosed this at the end of La Mode Magazine’s FashMode 2.0, an innovative and unique reality TV competition in the search for the next fashion/modelling star.

Odige, explained that the competition, which is a one-winner takes it all contest, with about N15 million worth of prizes up for grab, was done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and upcoming Model, Irene Ajayi has emerged winner.

According to the fashion guru: “Due to the ever-changing nature of new media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, FashMode2.0 started on a unique note and in two phases.

“The online phase which started with 30 original contestants who scaled through from over 4000 registrants, saw them battle it out for two weeks through online tasks and presentations.

“The least impressive contestants were evicted at the end of each week till they were only 14 of them left, who eventually made it to the FashMode2.0 house. They were seven emerging fashion designers, and seven aspiring models.

“They were properly groomed and drilled in all areas of their profession, including research, strategic partnerships, public speaking, executive presentations, masterclasses etc.

“At the end of the competition which aired on @LaModeMagTVNG via YouTube, Model Irene Ajayi had her life changed in a moment after emerging as the next big star in the Fashion/modelling industry and walked away with N3 million.

“She also won a trip to Dubai, courtesy Egypt Air, a cover on the Prestigious La Mode Magazine, and many more endorsement deals worth millions of Naira.”

The show saw top celebrity fashion designers, models and entrepreneurs like CEO of Anjy Luminee Couture Limited, Mrs Abiodun Shade Sandra, Miss Polo Nigeria beauty pageant 2018, Miss Precious Okoye, CEO of Kachi Beauty Products, Ngozikachi Onyeulo, and CEO of Phari Couture and Hair Limited, Bimpe Sanusi, amongst other, mentoring participants.

