…Floats Estate in Abuja, Lagos

A Nigerian young businesses mogul, Ike Bishop Okoronkwo has reiterated his commitment to help Nigerians own lands and houses in the urban areas at affordable costs.

Okoronkwo, who is popularly known as NationalDaddi, has floated an estate to achieve this goal.

The estate known as Bishop Court Estate is situated in the city of Abuja and Lagos.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Okoronkwo said, “I am committed to helping many Nigerians to get lands and houses of their own.”

He stated that the housing estates are specially built to cater for the specific needs and aspirations of Nigerians who deserve comfortable homes.

“Government housing policies over the years have often been considered a failure for many reasons. But we know our people and also taking into consideration different household sizes, sense of beauty and cultures, we are providing a good aesthetics value with good infrastructres for the comfort of owners. Even with all these, the cost will be within the reach of average Nigerians.

According to him, “Nigeria’s urban population is growing annually, and its urban population accounts for 50% of its total population. This surging in urbanisation largely caused by migration has increased demand for housing, especially in Lagos and Abuja. Therefore, we are committed to bridging the huge gap, address the housing deficit in the country, and provide adequate affordable housing for Nigerians.

He also restated his commitment to help other young Nigerians to grow in entrepreneurship and creativity, adding that his aim of going into different businesses, is to help build Nigeria and its people.

Encouraging Nigerians on enterprenueship, Okoronkwo who has Pioneered a group of your people in several entrepreneurship and innovation fair said, with genuine passion, hard-work, a great idea, and a knack for learning, anyone can build a business and become a success.

He urged the youth to explore the exciting world of entrepreneurship and avail themselves of the opportunity Nationaldaddi offers to become business owners and blaze the trail as entrepreneurs.

“Before you can start becoming an entrepreneur, however, you need to understand what an entrepreneur is, what it isn’t, and what it takes to become an entrepreneur. You should also understand what educations, including entrepreneur degrees, will help, as well as the pitfalls that you need to avoid.

According to his profile, “Nationaldaddi as his popularly known on social media is a man of different parts. He was one of the young Nigerians who won President Jonathan youwin program in 2012 and since then have ventured into so many businesses including IT, entertainment, hospitality, content creation, degital trading and recently real estate.

