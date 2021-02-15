Breaking News
We need to get global economy going again, Okonjo-Iweala speaks on new appointment

WTO's General Council to announce Okonjo-Iweala D-G February 15
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to her new appointment as the first female director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala said: “I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General.

“A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.

“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today.”

